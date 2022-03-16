Woman arrested for burning stepson’s bottom in Kogi

A woman identified as Elizabeth Abu has been arrested for allegedly burning the buttocks of her stepson with an electric iron in Kogi State.

Ripples Nigeria gathered that Elizabeth Abu used the hot iron on her stepson David Mathew Ewongolu for using part of her cloth to make a duster.

The Kogi State Commissioner for Women Affairs and Social Development Hajia Fatima Kabir Buba mentioned that after a thorough interrogation by her ministry, the suspect confessed to the crime, saying “she did not intend to inflict such pain on the boy”.

She added that the boy is currently receiving treatment at the Kogi State Specialist Hospital Lokoja.

Buba said: “The Ministry of Women Affairs will continue to collaborate with the Nigeria Police, alongside its legal team, to get justice for the abused victim. This is pure wickedness.

“How can a woman burn her fellow human being with hot electric iron?.

“Even though the boy is not her biological son, that does not give her that right to display such wickedness on the boy.

“We will follow this case to a logical conclusion and ensure we will get justice for young David Mathew Ewongolu in the court of law.

“The law of the land must take its course.”

