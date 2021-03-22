Woman arrested for dumping body of dead accident on Lagos-Ibadan Expressway | Ripples Nigeria

The Lagos State Police Command has arrested one Anita Harrison for allegedly mistreating the body of an accident victim, Nofiat Idowu.

According to the police, Harrison allegedly knocked the deceased with her Sports Utility Vehicle (SUV) on March 3 at Ikeja and eventually dumped her corpse along the Lagos-Ibadan Expressway after she confirmed her dead at a hospital she rushed her to.

The state Commissioner of Police (CP) Hakeem Odumosu, while parading the suspect on Monday, said her action was inhuman, considering the fact that she drove past more than five police stations where she could have reported herself in a case of Road Traffic Accident.

According to him, the suspect would be charged to court for the offences committed, adding that police investigation would reveal if there was intent to commit murder.

