Metro
Woman arrested for locking up, assaulting five-year-old nephew for six months
A 43-year-old woman, Sharon Williams, has been arrested by the Lagos State Police Command for allegedly locking up and assaulting her five-year-old nephew for six months.
The kid who lives with Williams at Gberigbe community, in the Ikorodu area of the state, was arrested on Thursday after neighbours reported the matter to officials of the Lagos State Ministry of Women Affairs, which transferred the case to the state Ministry of Youths, Sports and Social Development.
According to the Deputy Coordinator for Child Protection, Lateef Akinborode, who confirmed the arrest of the suspect, she had allegedly used a cutlass to inflict injuries on the back of the child’s head and body.
Akinborode who spoke to newsmen after the arrest of Williams, said she had initially resisted arrest and it took about five hours for her to surrender herself after security agencies tried to gain access into her apartment.
Read also: Kidnappers allegedly abduct nephew to ex-Kano emir, Sanusi
“The boy was denied access to education, feeding, health care, love, affection and free movement. We were there for five hours before we were able to rescue the boy after several attempts to gain access into the house of the perpetrator with the support of the Lagos Neighbourhood Safety Corps, Ijede, and the Nigeria Police Force, Area N, Ijede. She eventually opened the door and she was arrested.
“The boy was found behind a fridge in the sitting room with a very deep cut on his head and several injuries on his body.
“His hands were already stiff as a result of being tied up for too long. He was rescued and is currently receiving treatment at the Ijede General Hospital,” Akinborode said.
He added that the suspect was taken to the Ijede Police Station where she is being detained while investigations have begun in earnest and she will be charged to court soon.
