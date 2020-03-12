Woman arrested for throwing newborn baby from hostel first floor

A woman, believed to be a student of the Federal Polytechnic, Oko, Anambra State has been arrested for throwing a newborn baby from the first floor of the school’s female hostel.

The newborn baby girl was on Wednesday found hanging on a barbed wire fence.

The mother of the baby receiving treatment at a specialist hospital in the area could not be identified as of press time.

The woman was said to have been delivered of the baby with the help of a boyfriend.

A medical officer at the hospital, Chinonso Nwosu, where the baby was rushed to by neighbours, confirmed the incident, adding that the baby sustained a wound to her leg, but was responding to treatment.

Nwosu said: “The mother ran away after the incident, but was later arrested. She is currently breastfeeding the baby after she was brought to the hospital in handcuffs.”

Speaking on the incident, the Public Relations Officer of the polytechnic, Mr Obini Onuchukwu, said it was not clear if the suspect and her accomplices were students of the school.

He said: “The authorities heard about the incident like every other person. Besides, the incident happened in a private hostel, outside the school where the authorities are not in control of students’ actions.”

Haruna Mohammed, the spokesman for the Anambra Police Command, said the command was aware of the incident and was already investigating.

