Woman beats co-wife to death, sets corpse on fire | Ripples Nigeria

The police in Niger State have arrested a 24-year-old woman, Amina Aliyu, for allegedly beating her co-wife, Fatima Aliyu, to death and setting her corpse on fire.

Amina who is said to be the first wife, reportedly beat the second wife, Fatima, to death with a pestle on Tuesday, seven weeks after her wedding, over a family squabble.

Confirming the arrest of the suspect to Ripples Nigeria on Thursday, the spokesperson of the Niger State Police Command, DSP Wasiu Abiodun, said Amina was arrested following a report made by one Bello Lawal on behalf of the husband of the deceased, Alhaji Aliyu Abdullahi.

He added that but for the timely intervention of the police, the suspect could have been lynched by an angry mob.

“Yes, we have arrested the suspect and she is now in our custody while investigation into the matter has begun in earnest.

“It happened on Tuesday when one Bello Lawal of Gwari Motors Bosso Road, Minna, reported on behalf of one Alhaji Aliyu Abdullahi of Mandela Road, Sauka Kahuta, that one Fatima Aliyu, his second wife and of same address, was found lying dead in her pool of blood inside her parlor with part of her body burnt.

“Immediately the information was received, the Command swung into action and arrested one Amina Aliyu, age 24, of the same address, the senior and co-wife to the deceased, who was alleged to have killed the deceased with a pestle by a witness who is also a sister to the suspect.

“The exhibit used was recovered while investigation has commenced and suspect will be charged to court as soon as investigation is concluded.”

