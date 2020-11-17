Woman begs panel to help retrieve abducted son from police

A petitioner, Mrs. Esther Tanko, on Tuesday, begged the Independent Investigative Panel probing the activities of the defunct Special Anti-Robbery Squad (SARS) to help her to retrieve her missing three-year-old son.

Tanko told the Justice Suleiman Galadima-led panel in Abuja that her son, Elijah, was abducted in Dutse, Abuja, in September last year but was discovered by the police a few months later after he had been allegedly sold for N8million.

The woman said she was shown her son but efforts to retrieve him from the police since then had been futile.

She said: “I was asked to provide the necessary document of my son for more clarification and I provided them all. After then I was asked to come back the next day to take my son.

“When I went back the next day, the Investigative Police Officer named Desmond went ahead to collect my son from the orphanage home.

“Before then, I was told that my son was sold at the rate of N8million and that the lady who collected my son from me was also in SARS office. I was told that the lady was caught with the children that were abducted during that period.

“While the IPO was going to bring my child, to my surprise, another woman appeared claiming the ownership of my son. So, I was not allowed to take my child with me that day.”

Tanko added that the number of women laying claim to the boy later increased to three, prompting the police to direct that a DNA test must be conducted to identify the true mother of the child.

The petitioner added: The DNA test was carried out at the General Hospital in A.Y.A, Abuja, after which we were told to return for the result about a month later.

“After the one month was due, I went back to their office (SARS office) and I was told that the doctor said he was confused and that the DNA test would have to be done again in Lagos.

“The IPO also told me that during the one month waiting period, five other women came to claim the same child.”

Tanko said she suspected that the woman who allegedly bought her son for N8 million was the same person that sent people to claim the child.

“I want you to help me find my child and bring him back to me,” she concluded.

