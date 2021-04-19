Woman brutally assaults 13-year-old daughter with a razor blade | Ripples Nigeria

Metro
Woman brutally assaults 13-year-old daughter with a razor blade
A trader, Priye Richman, who distributes locally-made bread popularly known as “Madiga”, has been arrested by operatives of the Bayelsa State Police Command for allegedly inflicting life-threatening injuries with a razor blade on her 13-year-old daughter, Ebimi Tokoye, over alleged theft of N1,500.
The woman who is 35 years of age was reported to have tied her daughter down and cut every part of her body with a razor blade.
The incident caught the attention of some Girl-Child Advocacy groups made up of the Do Foundation, Izon Ladies Association (ILA), and Gender Response Initiative Team (GRIT), who rushed the girl to the Police Hospital located behind the ‘A’ Divisional station.
The 13-year-old girl reportedly sustained multiple lacerations while over 15 stitches were said to have been carried out on the injuries, including damage to the tendon on her feet, and deep cuts on her buttocks and shoulder.
The victim said, “My mother came back around noon on Sunday, after church, and accused me of stealing her N1,500 and I denied it because I didn’t see the money. She started beating me and tied me with ropes. She started slashing all parts of my body with a razor blade. She later rubbed pepper and kerosene on the injuries.
“A neighbour pushed down the door and rescued me. The incident lasted over two hours. The concerned neighbour later called members of the Girl Child Advocacy groups who took charge and arrested my mother. And handed her over to the police.”
READ ALSO: Police seek information to arrest killers of woman found inside gutter in Enugu
Commenting on the incident, the President of the Do Foundation, Dise Sheila Ogbise, condemned the rising cases of domestic violence against children in the state.
She said, “We condemn these rising cases and call on the members of JUSUN (Judiciary Staff Union of Nigeria) to quickly call off their strike action to allow the quick prosecution of this case to deter others from engaging in the wicked acts of violence against their children.”
Also reacting, the President of the Izon Ladies Association, Yenagoa Branch, Efua Grace Koroye, described the incident as pathetic and an act of wickedness against the girl-child.
“We support the rescue of the girl and condemn the attack on the girl-child. We call for the quick resolution of the case,” she said.
