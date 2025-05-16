Connect with us

Woman chops off partner’s manhood during dispute over sex in Rivers

A 43-year-old woman identified as Gift has been arrested by police in Rivers for allegedly chopping off her lover’s manhood in the state.

The incident occurred on Thursday in the densely populated Bishop Okoye Street in the Mile 3 area of Diobu, Port Harcourt.

The problem started when the woman’s lover, simply identified as Sunday, asked for sex, but she turned down the request.

A resident told journalists on Friday that Gift accused the man of using drugs to enhance his sexual performance, and she cannot bear the pain anymore.

“The man identified as Sunday came to the house and told his partner he wanted sex. But the woman rejected his advances.

“Mr. Sunday became angry and allegedly descended on his female partner for her refusal.

“The woman managed to get hold of the victim’s manhood with her mouth and chop off the cap of the penis,” the resident stated.

The spokesperson for the state police command, Grace Iringe-Koko, confirmed the incident to journalists.

“Yes, I can confirm the incident. The suspect, aged 43 years, has been arrested and the investigation is ongoing,” she added.

Related Topics:
