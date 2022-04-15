Woman commits suicide over husband’s plan to take second wife

A housewife simply identified as Yetunde Folorunsho has committed suicide in Kwara State over an alleged plan by her husband to take a second wife.

Residents of the community located in Ilorin, the state capital, told journalists on Friday that the woman poisoned herself after the husband informed her that he wanted to marry a second wife.

She immediately procured a powdery substance suspected to be Sniper from a shop in the area and drank it when nobody was around to rescue her.

The deceased was a graduate of Linguistics at the University of Ilorin.

READ ALSO: Lagos Building Collapse: Woman commits suicide after losing two children

The spokesman for the state police command, Ajayi Okasanmi, who confirmed the incident to journalists in Ilorin, said the woman who allegedly sold the powder to the deceased had been arrested by the police.

He added that the operatives had commenced an investigation into the incident.

Okasanmi said: “The person that sold the substance to the woman, with which she killed herself had been arrested by the police. Although she had been released, we might still invite her if we have any reason to do so.

“We are carrying out an extensive investigation into the matter and will not leave any clue that will aid us in the investigation behind.”

Join the conversation

Opinions

Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism

Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.

As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.

If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.

Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.

Donate Now