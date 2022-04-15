Metro
Woman commits suicide over husband’s plan to take second wife
A housewife simply identified as Yetunde Folorunsho has committed suicide in Kwara State over an alleged plan by her husband to take a second wife.
Residents of the community located in Ilorin, the state capital, told journalists on Friday that the woman poisoned herself after the husband informed her that he wanted to marry a second wife.
She immediately procured a powdery substance suspected to be Sniper from a shop in the area and drank it when nobody was around to rescue her.
The deceased was a graduate of Linguistics at the University of Ilorin.
The spokesman for the state police command, Ajayi Okasanmi, who confirmed the incident to journalists in Ilorin, said the woman who allegedly sold the powder to the deceased had been arrested by the police.
He added that the operatives had commenced an investigation into the incident.
Okasanmi said: “The person that sold the substance to the woman, with which she killed herself had been arrested by the police. Although she had been released, we might still invite her if we have any reason to do so.
“We are carrying out an extensive investigation into the matter and will not leave any clue that will aid us in the investigation behind.”
