Woman confesses in court how she asked witch doctor to keep husband in bondage, sick

A mother of two, Olubunmi Faseyitan, has confessed that she asked a witch doctor to keep her husband, Kolawole, in bondage and make him sick.

She said she did that so that people would be convinced her co-wife was responsible for the miseries of her husband of 15 years.

“I never wished death on my husband. All I wanted was to have him in bondage and make him sick until he serves his purpose.

”I only told the witch doctor so that people would be convinced that his second wife was responsible for the calamity that befell him,” she told a Customary Court sitting in Mapo in Ibadan.

The husband, Kolawole, had told the court on Thursday to dissolve the marriage on claim that his wife was into black magic.

He said, ”I did everything possible to please her. But it was not enough. I abandoned the home to her after she confessed to me of her action.”

The man then tendered as exhibit to the court, recorded conversation the estranged wife allegedly had with the witch doctor.

In his ruling on the matter, the president of the court, Chief Ademola Odunade, dissolved the marriage.

Odunade advised men and women intending to get married to ensure they “seek God’s approval in their relationship before forging ahead”.

Saying he was dissolving the union for peace to reign, the judge granted custody of the two children to Faseyitan.

For the children’s upkeep, he ordered that Kolawole should be paying to his former wife N6,000 monthly.

