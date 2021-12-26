Woman, daughters die in Ogun auto crash

A woman and her two daughters died in an auto crash at Itako, Ijebu-Ife area of Ogun State on Sunday.

The spokesman of the Ogun State Traffic Compliance and Enforcement Corps (TRACE), Babatunde Akinbiyi, who confirmed the crash to journalists in Abeokuta, said a truck and a Ford SUV were involved in the incident.

He said the accident occurred at 12:30 p.m. and was caused by reckless driving by the driver of the Ford SUV who hit the truck.

Akinbiyi said only one of the four persons involved in the accident survived.

The spokesman said: “The Ford SUV was on its way from Lagos and heading towards the eastern part of the country when it rammed into a stationary Dangote articulated truck having lost control of the vehicle.

“The husband of the woman stays overseas and the driver was employed as the family driver. He is currently in police custody.

“The Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC) operatives deposited the corpses at the morgue of Goshen Hospital, Ijebu-Ife while the vehicles involved in the accident were taken to Ijebu Ife Divisional Police Station.”

He commiserated with the family of the deceased and advised motorists to drive cautiously particularly during the harmattan season.

