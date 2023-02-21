Woman dead as gunmen set ablaze commissioner, others’ homes in Imo

Gunmen on Tuesday attacked the Amagu Ihube community in Okigwe Local Government Area of Imo State and set several houses ablaze.

The spokesman for the state police command, Henry Okoye, who confirmed the incident in a statement, said an elderly woman was burnt to death in the attack.

He said the home of the State Commissioner for Youths and Sports, Emeka Okoronkwo, was among the buildings torched by the hoodlums.

The spokesman said the country home of the former Dean, Law Faculty at the Imo State University, Owerri, Nnamdi Obiaraeri, was also affected.

READ ALSO: One officer killed as gunmen attack another police station in Imo

Obiaraeri served as Commissioner for Information, Youth and Sports and Land and Urban Planning under former governors Ikedi Ohakim and Rochas Okorocha in the state.

“The home of a retired Director of the Department of State Services, Emeka Ngwu, was not spared by the gunmen.

“The elderly woman was burnt to death by the raging inferno at Ngwu’s house.

“The police has launched an investigation into the incident, though no arrest had yet been made,” Okoye added.

