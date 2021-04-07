Woman delivered of first IVF triplets in UCH | Ripples Nigeria

The University College Hospital (UCH), Ibadan, on Wednesday delivered a woman of the first In-Vitro Fertilisation (IVF) triplets at the hospital.

The UCH spokesman, Toye Akinrinlola, who disclosed this in a statement on Wednesday in Ibadan, said the procedure started at about 1:00 p.m. and lasted 46minutes.

The statement read: “The mother and the babies, all females, are in good condition. The babies weighed 1.4kg, 2.5kg, and 2.4kg respectively.

“The elated father, Dr. Kehinde Osiki of the Department of History and Strategic Studies at the University of Lagos, was on ground to witness the safe delivery of the babies.

“Osiki could not hide his joy at the arrival of the babies.

“He said ‘technology has brought relief to problems often attributed to spirituality.’

“He advised the public to seek scientific solutions to their problems instead of carrying the burden of superstition.”

“The Chief Medical Director (CMD) of UCH, Ibadan, Prof. Abiodun Otegbayo, expressed delight at the safe delivery of the triplets.

“He described it s another success story for UCH.

Otegbayo said the commitment to take UCH to an enviable level had played out with the commencement of the IVF in 2020 and the delivery of the first set of babies through the process.

“He commended the team that took part in the delivery.”

