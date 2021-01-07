Woman dies after being shot during US Capitol protest

A woman who was shot during the violent protest that erupted at the United States Capitol on Wednesday has been pronounced death.

The Metropolitan Police Department’s spokesman, Dustin Sternbeck, who confirmed this in an interview with the CNN, said the woman died in a hospital where she was receiving treatment.

“The adult female that was shot inside of the Capitol was pronounced dead at an area hospital. Additional details will be forthcoming as this remains an active MPD investigation,” Sternbeck said.

The violent demonstration erupted at the US Capitol after supporters of President Donald Trump stormed the building to protest his election defeat in the hands of Joe Biden, the Democratic candidate in the November 3 presidential election.

Trump’s supporters had stormed a session of Congress to certify Biden’s election win, triggering an unprecedented chaos and the attendant violence which led to the shooting of the woman.

