Woman in police custody for allegedly stabbing live-in lover to death

The Lagos State Police Command has arrested one Precious Okogbua for allegedly stabbing her live-in lover, one 25-year-old Auwal Sulaiman to death.

According to the state Police Public Relations Officer, Bala Elkana, the incident happened at the Liverpool area of Apapa, adding that the case had been transferred to the State Criminal Investigation and Intelligence Department, Yaba, for investigation

He said: “On August 1, 2020, one Musa Abubakar, Manager, Island Village, off Liverpool, Apapa, came to the station and reported that on the same day, he received a phone call that one Precious Okogbua, stabbed her lover, Auwal Sulaiman, in the neck with a knife.

“The victim was rushed to the General Hospital in Apapa, where he was confirmed dead. Upon close observation of the corpse, there was a mark of violence in his neck.

“We have transferred the suspect to the SCIID, Yaba, for discreet investigation and we have deposited the corpse in a mortuary for an autopsy.”

Reports also had that the lovers were at home when an argument bordering on infidelity ensued between them, which degenerated into a fight.

Sulaiman was said to have overpowered Okogbua and beat her up. She was said to have however reached for a knife with which she stabbed the 25-year-old in the neck. Sulaiman, who bled from the wound, fell as he writhed in pain.

Though some residents made attempts at saving his life by rushing him to the General Hospital, Apapa, he was confirmed dead at the hospital.

