Woman in police custody for planning kidnap of friend’s mother

A 29-year-old woman, Mrs Paulina Santos has been arrested by the Nasarawa State Police Command for allegedly planning the kidnap of her friend’s mother.

The Nasarawa State Police Commissioner, Bola Alonge, who paraded the suspect in Lafia, the state capital, said she was arrested on February 11, 2020, by personnel of the command attached to the command’s anti-kidnapping unit.

According to Alonge, the suspect, who hails from Ogbadigbo Local Government Area of Benue State, was a resident of Azuba Bashayi in the Lafia North Development Area of the state and a casual staff at a primary healthcare facility in the state.

“The suspect was said to have contacted someone to help her organise a criminal gang that would execute the kidnapping. The suspect has confessed to the crime. She would be charged to court as soon as the command completes its investigation to serve as a deterrent to others,” the CP said.

Santos, while speaking to reporters after her parade, confessed to the crime, begging for forgiveness and promising not to indulge in such an act again.

