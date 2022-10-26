Woman kills husband by squeezing genital in Liberia

A 35-year-old woman, Josephine Diabeh, has been arrested by the police in Liberia for allegedly causing the death of her husband during a fight.

The Maryland County Police said in a statement on Wednesday the suspect squeezed the deceased, Nathaniel William’s genital during a scuffle at their home.

The police said the woman was arrested after a member of the deceased’s family reported the matter at the station.

The family member told the police the 43-year-old William was a former security officer assigned to the Orange Tower in Pleebo.

Diabeh had since been arraigned for alleged manslaughter at Pleebo Magisterial Court.

The statement read: “According to eyewitnesses, during the fistfight between the couple, the woman in question reportedly squeezed the private parts of her husband which suddenly led to his death.

“The eyewitness told police that the suspect, Josephine, allegedly squeezed her husband’s private part (testicles) during the fistfight that got him powerless, and he drooped instantly.

“The suspect was arrested and arraigned on a one-count charge of manslaughter at the Pleebo Magisterial Court. She is currently in custody awaiting further investigation.”

