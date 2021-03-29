Woman kills one-month-old baby, dumps corpse in river | Ripples Nigeria

Latest
Woman kills one-month-old baby, dumps corpse in river
A 35-year-old woman, Sukurat Olajoke has been arrested by the Ogun police for allegedly killing her one-month-old baby and dumping the corpse in a river.
Olajoke was arrested at the weekend by a patrol team from the Enugada Divisional Headquarters, Abeokuta, led by the DPO SP Baba Hamzat, as a result of her suspicious behaviour after throwing an object in a river.
Upon arrest, she confessed that she killed her child because the father refused to accept the paternity of the baby.
The police Public Relations Unit in a statement said, “it was on interrogation that the suspect, who lives at Agboole Alakoye area of Igbo Ora in Oyo State, confessed that it was the corpse of her one-month-old baby whom she had killed out of frustration that she threw into the river.
Read also: Violence in South-South as Cross River, Akwa Ibom communities clash
“She confessed further that, the person who is responsible for the pregnancy of the baby, rejected her and the baby, and since she has no means of taking care of the child, she decided to kill and throw her into the river.
“Preliminary investigation revealed that the suspect had given birth to six other children for three different men, before getting pregnant for one man simply identified as Hakeem who refused to accept the paternity of the child.
The DPO later engaged the service of local divers, who helped in recovering the corpse of the child, and it has been deposited at the general hospital mortuary.”
Meanwhile, the Commissioner of Police, CP Edward Ajogun, has ordered the immediate transfer of the suspect to the homicide section of the state criminal investigation and intelligence department for further investigation and prosecution.
Join the conversation
Join the conversation
Investigations
Investigation… Inside Enugu markets where traders are choked by multiple taxes
In recent times, the world economy has developed tremendously and this is partly linked with activities of petty traders who...
SPECIAL REPORT: How flood-ravaged farmlands in Anambra threaten food production
Increased rainfall, as a result of climate change, has impacted negatively on many parts of the world. In Anambra State,...
INVESTIGATION… How NDDC spent N2bn on abandoned, non-existent road projects in Edo communities
In 2014, the Niger Delta Development Commission (NDDC) awarded 10 road projects worth over N2 billion in various communities in...
INVESTIGATION… Inside NDDC’s abandoned, poorly executed road projects dotting Abia communities (concluded)
In this concluding part, ARINZE CHIJIOKE discovers that apart from the Obohia-Ohuru-Aba Road, there are similar projects initiated by the NDDC in Abia State which...
INVESTIGATION… Messy tales of Abia’s abandoned NDDC road projects (I)
There were feelings of excitement among the people of Ohuru-Ndoki Community when three contractors were prequalified to bid for the construction of...
Sports
Iwobi to undergo second COVID-19 test in three days
Alex Iwobi will be undergoing another COVID-19 test in Lagos on Monday after he returned positive from the first test...
Onuachu winner sees Super Eagles end Benin’s eight-year unbeaten run in Porto-Novo
The Super Eagles of Nigeria sealed a 1-0 victory over Benin Republic in their Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) qualifier...
Super Eagles qualify for 2021 AFCON after Lesotho, S’Leone play goalless
The Super Eagles of Nigeria have qualified for the 2021 Africa Cup of Nations even before playing against Benin Republic...
Iwobi out of Nigeria squad for Benin duel after testing positive for COVID-19
Alex Iwobi will not be participating in the game between the Super Eagles and Benin Republic in Porto-Novo on Saturday....
Simy Nwankwo’s son honoured with citizenship after father calls out racism
The son of Super Eagles forward, Simy Nwankwo has been given a honorary citizenship of the Italian city of Crotone...
Latest Tech News
TechNigeria: A weekly digest of what went down in Nigeria’s tech space
From equity raiser, which is now becoming a weekly affairs, to opportunity windows for African entrepreneurs; the week was characterised...
Congress calls out Twitter boss for tweeting during hearing. 2 other things and a trivia
This line-up of stories will help you discover the latest happenings around the tech world today. 1. Congress calls out...
Nigerian fintech startup Bankly raises $2m in seed funding round. 2 other things and a trivia
Here are updates on developments and events going on around the tech world today. 1. Nigerian fintech startup Bankly raises...
Bitcoin crashes after Elon Musk confirms Tesla’s receipt of cryptocurrency for car purchase
The value of Bitcoin crashed in the market after Tesla Founder, Elon Musk, confirmed that customers would be able to...
Paychant launches platform for Nigerians to buy airtime with Bitcoin. 2 other things and a trivia
These latest stories from the tech space will keep you updated with trends today. 1. Pan-African Fintech Accelerator selects 10...
Ten African startups to pitch at Y Combinator’s W21 batch demo day. 2 other things and a trivia
These latest stories from the tech space will keep you updated with trends today. 1. Ten African startups to pitch...