Woman kills one-month-old baby, dumps corpse in river | Ripples Nigeria

A 35-year-old woman, Sukurat Olajoke has been arrested by the Ogun police for allegedly killing her one-month-old baby and dumping the corpse in a river.

Olajoke was arrested at the weekend by a patrol team from the Enugada Divisional Headquarters, Abeokuta, led by the DPO SP Baba Hamzat, as a result of her suspicious behaviour after throwing an object in a river.

Upon arrest, she confessed that she killed her child because the father refused to accept the paternity of the baby.

The police Public Relations Unit in a statement said, “it was on interrogation that the suspect, who lives at Agboole Alakoye area of Igbo Ora in Oyo State, confessed that it was the corpse of her one-month-old baby whom she had killed out of frustration that she threw into the river.

“She confessed further that, the person who is responsible for the pregnancy of the baby, rejected her and the baby, and since she has no means of taking care of the child, she decided to kill and throw her into the river.

“Preliminary investigation revealed that the suspect had given birth to six other children for three different men, before getting pregnant for one man simply identified as Hakeem who refused to accept the paternity of the child.

The DPO later engaged the service of local divers, who helped in recovering the corpse of the child, and it has been deposited at the general hospital mortuary.”

Meanwhile, the Commissioner of Police, CP Edward Ajogun, has ordered the immediate transfer of the suspect to the homicide section of the state criminal investigation and intelligence department for further investigation and prosecution.

