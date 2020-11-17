Woman locked in a cage for four years over alleged witchcraft regains freedom in Delta

A woman simply identified as Gladys who was locked up in a cage in Delta State for four years over an alleged witchcraft has been rescued.

She was rescued through the intervention of a human rights activist, Harrison Gwamnishu, who is the founder of Behind Bars Initiative.

The woman, who was delivered of three children while in the cage in Orerokpe community of Delta State, was rescued and taken to a hospital for treatment after Gwamnishu’s was notified by a resident of the community.

The activist, who posted pictures of the woman on his Facebook page on Tuesday, said she is from Ozoro community but married a man from a neighbouring community known as Orerokpe.

After staying with her husband for sometime, Gladys was accused of witchcraft by her husband and she was tied up by the man’s family and thrown into the cage.

However, despite the accusation, the husband would sneak into the cage at night and had sexual intercourse with the woman.

The amorous relationship between the couple produced three children.

When Gwamnishu learnt about the woman’s predicament, his group went to the community on Monday and rescued her.

The group took Gladys and her three children to the General Hospital in Orerokpe for treatment.

The activist wrote: “ACCUSED OF WITCHCRAFT AND CAGED FOR MORE THAN 3-YEARS IN OREROKPE, DELTA STATE.

“We received this few hours ago and we are currently in Orerokpe for her full REHABILITATION and the arrest and prosecution of all those involved in this despicable act.

“All road leads to OREROKPE.

“Back Story: She spent the last four years of her life locked up by her supposed husband. She was peeing and defecating in the same room where he fed her bread. Not the regular sweetened bread though. She gave the said man eight children, three of which she had while she was locked up by him in Orerokpe community.”

