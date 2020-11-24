Woman remanded for torturing 12-year-old boy with hot knife

A 40-year-old woman, Iswat Taofeek, has been arrested by the Ogun State Police Command for allegedly inflicting injuries on a 12-year-old boy with hot knife over missing N5,000.

The woman was arrested on Monday morning following complaints from her neighbours, at the Adatan Police Station.

The Police Public Relations Officer in the state, Abimbola Oyeyemi, who disclosed the incident in a statement on Monday, said while the neighbours were lodging a report at the police station, “the little boy fainted at the station and was quickly rushed to a hospital for medical attention.”

Oyeyemi said, “On the strength of the report, the DPO Adatan Division, CSP Samuel Aladegoroye, detailed his detectives to the woman’s house where she was promptly arrested.

“On interrogation, the suspect explained that the little boy is a son to her brother-in-law and he had been living with her for some time.

“She stated further that she kept a sum of N5,000 somewhere in the house but couldn’t find it and she believed that it was the boy who stole it and that was why she put a knife on fire until it was red hot and used it to burn the little boy all over his body.”

However, the PPRO said the Commissioner of Police, Edward Ajogun, had ordered the transfer of the case to the anti-human trafficking and child labour unit of the State Criminal Investigation and Intelligence Department for further investigation and prosecution.

