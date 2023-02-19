Woman sets herself ablaze over N70,000 loan in Ogun

A middle-aged woman simply identified as Mama Dada has set herself ablaze in Oke-Keesi, Itoko area of Abeokuta, Ogun State, over a N70,000 loan.

An eyewitness, Rasheed Aina, told journalists on Sunday that the deceased locked herself up in the apartment before setting fire to the room.

He added that the woman was burnt beyond recognition and the entire building was razed completely.

Aina said the woman killed herself after she was unable to pay back a loan she took from a popular micro-finance bank in the area.

“I learnt that the loan was about N70,000,” he said.

The Secretary of the Community Development Association (CDA) in the area, Micheal Babawale, confirmed the incident.

He said: “The deceased sent her last child to buy fuel. After the boy returned, she locked herself up inside the room and wet everywhere with petrol, including herself, and set the whole place on fire.”

The remains of the deceased had been deposited at the State General Hospital in Ijaye, Abeokuta.

However, the spokesman for the Ogun State police command, Abimbola Oyeyemi, told journalists that the incident has not been reported to the command.

