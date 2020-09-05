Woman stabs boyfriend to death in Delta

A 22-year-old woman, Hope David, has been arrested by police in Delta State for allegedly stabbing her lover, Justice Esiri, to death.

The spokesman of the state police command, DSP Onome Onovwakpoyeya, who confirmed the incident to journalists on Saturday, said the suspect was in police custody.

He said incident occurred on Thursday in Abraka, Ethiope East local government area of the state.

According to him, the suspect stabbed the deceased with a kitchen knife during a disagreement.

“The victim was reportedly rushed to the General Hospital in Abraka where he was confirmed dead by a doctor,” Onovwakpoyeya said.

