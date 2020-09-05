Latest Metro

Woman stabs boyfriend to death in Delta

September 5, 2020
By Ripples Nigeria

A 22-year-old woman, Hope David, has been arrested by police in Delta State for allegedly stabbing her lover, Justice Esiri, to death.

The spokesman of the state police command, DSP Onome Onovwakpoyeya, who confirmed the incident to journalists on Saturday, said the suspect was in police custody.

He said incident occurred on Thursday in Abraka, Ethiope East local government area of the state.

READ ALSO: Wife, 20 stabs husband to death in Anambra

According to him, the suspect stabbed the deceased with a kitchen knife during a disagreement.

“The victim was reportedly rushed to the General Hospital in Abraka where he was confirmed dead by a doctor,” Onovwakpoyeya said.

Latest posts by Ripples Nigeria (see all)

Join the conversation

Opinions

You may also like

About the author

Ripples Nigeria

We are an online newspaper, very passionate about Nigerian politics, business and their leaders. We dig deeper, without borders and without fears.
www.ripplesnigeria.com

View all posts
Do NOT follow this link or you will be banned from the site!
/* ]]> */