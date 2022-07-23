Woman stabs husband to death in Adamawa

Police operatives in Adamawa have arrested a 20-year-old housewife, Caroline Barka, for allegedly stabbing her husband to death in the state.

The spokesman for the state police command, Suleiman Nguroje, confirmed the development in a statement on Saturday in Yola.

He said the suspect was arrested on Friday after the police received a report from a relative of the deceased.

Nguroje said: “The suspect, Caroline Barka, a resident of Angwan Tamiya, Madagali Local Government Area, engaged her late husband, Barka Dauda, in a fight following an argument that ensued between them after the deceased returned home drunk and fell on their one-year-old baby who was in bed.

“Angered by his drunkenness, habitual late nights and failure to provide basic necessities as a husband, the suspect and the deceased engaged themselves in a fight which resulted in her stabbing the husband.

“As a result, the man fell down unconscious and was later rushed to the hospital where he was confirmed dead.”

“Investigation so far revealed that the suspect has a child with the deceased after two years of marriage.

“The Commissioner of Police, CP Sikiru Akande, has directed the Deputy Commissioner of Police in charge of Investigation to take over the case and ensure that the suspect is prosecuted accordingly.”

