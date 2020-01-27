Woman stabs husband to death in Katsina

A woman identified as Rabi Usman has reportedly stabbed her husband to death in Katsina State.

The woman, 19, was said to have stabbed her husband, Shamsudeen Salisu, to death in the early hours of Monday.

The spokesperson of the Katsina State Police Command, Gambo Isah, who confirmed the incident to journalists in the state, said the woman has been arrested and detained in police custody.

He said: “Today precisely at 4:00 a.m., we got a report that a married woman, Rabi Usman, 19, from Dan Jaku Tasha village in Malumfashi local government area, killed her husband, Shamsudeen Salisu, 25.

“Neighbours heard the deceased husband screaming for help. On getting there, they met the door locked. They devised means of getting in and found the woman with a knife stained with blood. They found the man lying in the pool of his blood. They carried him and on their way to the hospital, he died. They took him to Malumfashi General Hospital where the doctors confirmed him dead.

“We have arrested the woman and put her in our custody. We are investigating to unravel circumstances surrounding the incident.”

