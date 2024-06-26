Woman stabs husband to death in Yobe

Police operatives in Yobe have arrested a 22-year-old housewife, Zainab Isa, for allegedly stabbing her husband to death in the state capital.

The spokesman for the state police command, Dungus Abdulkarim, who confirmed the news in a statement on Wednesday in Damaturu, said the suspect stabbed the deceased with a knife following an argument at Abbari ward of the state capital.

He said the suspect confessed to the crime.

According to the spokesman, the woman gave birth to her second child in early June.

The statement read: “The command is saddened by the unfortunate actions of a couple that led to the death of a promising young man due to the consequences of an abusive marriage.

“On 26-06-24, at about 1000hrs, the C Divisional Police Headquarters received a complaint from a neighbour in Abbari Ward, Damaturu, about a couple, Ibrahim Yahaya, 25, and Zainab Isa, 22.

“The couple had a violent argument on the same date at about 0900hrs, which escalated into a scuffle. The wife used a knife to stab the husband in the chest, and he subsequently died from his grievous injury before the police rescue team arrived.

“According to a preliminary investigation by the police, the suspect confessed she did not intend to kill her husband but stabbed him in self-defence during a beating and kicking incident resulting from the husband while she was still recovering from a recent medical operation from childbirth.”

