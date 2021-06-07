Women Affairs Minister seeks justice for raped, murdered UNILORIN student | Ripples Nigeria

Minister of Women Affairs, Mrs Pauline Tallen, on Monday, implored security authorities to ensure justice over the alleged rape and murder of an undergraduate student of the University of Ilorin.

Ripples Nigeria had reported that Omowumi Olajide, the deceased 300-level student of Agricultural Science Department, University of Ilorin, who was living with her elder sister at the Tanke area of Ilorin, was found raped and killed in their room last Tuesday.

Her sister was said to have been away at work when the incident happened.

The assailants locked her dead body in the room making neighbours force the door open after her sister who had returned from work raised the alarm.

Her two hands were tied to her back and her mouth gagged. Bruises were noticed on her private parts.

A note, which read: “Unilorin doesn’t forgive’’ was placed on her chest by the assailants.

In a statement issued in Abuja, Mrs. Tallen described the gruesome rape and murder as disheartening and a heinous act.

She equally demanded a thorough investigation of the crime to ensure justice for the deceased student.

“I urge the police in Kwara, all sister law enforcement agencies, and the university’s management to swing into discreet investigations to fish out the perpetrators and the collaborators of the dastardly act.

“There must be justice for the victim, her family, and friends,’’ she stated.

By Mayowa Oladeji

