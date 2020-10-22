Women coalition urges Buhari to probe shooting of #EndSARS protesters in Lagos

A coalition of women groups, Mothers United and Mobilised (MUM), on Thursday night urged President Muhammadu Buhari to constitute a transparent panel of inquiry into the alleged shooting of unarmed #EndSARS protesters in the Lekki area of Lagos.

The coalition made the call in a statement issued by its Convener and Co-convener, Dr. Boluwaji Onabolu and Mrs. Sonye Allanah respectively.

The coalition said: “The probe should unravel who ordered the shootings, who carried it out and how are they being held accountable.

“We call on President Muhammadu Buhari as the father of the nation to cease and desist from the use of live bullets and teargas against our children, your children.”

MUM also decried the infiltration of the peaceful #EndSARS protests by thugs and hoodlums to attack, pollute, and bury the messages of the peaceful campaigners.

The coalition asked President Buhari to give a “clear and time-bound response” to how the government intended to end police brutality and implement the demand for police reform in Nigeria.

