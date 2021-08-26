News
Women group wants vigilantes, hunters empowered to stop Plateau killings
The Plateau State chapter of the National Council of Women Societies (NCWS) has called on the Federal and State Governments to empower vigilantes and hunters, to boost the effort of security agencies in their fight against insecurity in the state.
In a statement made available to newsmen on Thursday in Jos, the president of the chapter, Felicia Bala, said this was crucial as vigilantes and hunters are closer to the people, and know the terrain of their respective communities better.
Also, she called on the State and Federal Governments to device proactive steps to stem the tide of violence in the state and the country.
READ ALSO: PLATEAU KILLINGS: I cried in silence when herdsmen shot, killed my mum –18-year-old student
Furthermore, the council called on security agencies to thoroughly check people coming into the state via various routes, and to take any information given to them seriously, to save lives.
Bala condemned the renewed violence in parts of the state, which had led to the death of many persons including women and children, by gunmen, while many properties were destroyed.
