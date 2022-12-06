Women-led startups to benefit from Seedstars’ EWEA program. 2 other stories and a trivia

This line-up of stories will help you discover the latest happenings around the tech world, today

1. Women-led startups to benefit from Seedstars’ EWEA program

Women-led startups in Africa are set to benefit from Seedstars’ Enhancing Women Entrepreneurship in Africa (EWEA) program.

This was contained in a statement from Malado Kaba, director of gender, women, and civil society at the African Development Bank on Tuesday.

EWEA is focused on women-led small to medium enterprises as well as community enablers and entrepreneurship support programs.

The funding for the startups is pulled from the collaboration of the African Development Bank’s AFAWA initiative with GrowthAfrica.

According to Kaba: “The project’s grants are expected to support 88 organizations reaching 540 women-led small to medium enterprises with access to 6 000 mentoring hours and 90 investors through this program across 11 countries.”

Ripples Nigeria gathered that community enablers in Cameroon, the Democratic Republic of Congo, Kenya, Malawi, Morocco, Mozambique, Senegal, South Africa, Tanzania, Rwanda, and Zambia will benefit from the funding.

2. After Meta’s fine, Uber Eats, agrees to pay millions for listing Chicago restaurants

Online food ordering and delivery platform, Uber Eats, has agreed to pay a $10 million settlement to the City of Chicago for listing local restaurants in the Uber Eats without consent.

Mayor Lori Lightfoot confirmed the fine in a statement on Tuesday.

According to the statement, over $5 million will go toward paying damages to Chicago restaurants that were affected, and $1.5 million will go to Chicago for the costs incurred during the city’s two-year investigation into the matter.

Uber Eats now joins Meta Platforms, slammed with a fine of 265 million Euros ($275M) by the Irish data regulators, as one of the tech giants hit with fines for breaching rules.

“Today’s settlement reflects the City’s commitment to creating a fair and honest marketplace that protects both consumers and businesses from unlawful conduct,” said Mayor Lori

Cohen Milstein Sellers & Toll is the law firm that represented the city.

3. Berlin-based logistics company secures $22 million to expand footprints

Onomotion, a Berlin-based logistics company, has secured $22 million to expand its footprints.

Beres Seelbach, co-founder and CEO, disclosed the Series A debt and equity fund in a media release on Tuesday.

The German company uses cargo e-bikes with built-in cover from the elements and attachable containers for logistics.

Ripples Nigeria gathered that the startup secured $6.3 million in equity and $15.7 million in debt.

The equity comes from Proeza Ventures, Zu na mi GmbH, the European Innovation Council, and existing investors; while the debt, in the form of a bond, is operated by GLS Bank.

“We want to go to international markets in Europe like Paris or Brussels and then to North America, United States, and Canada,” Seelbach stated.

By Kayode Hamsat

