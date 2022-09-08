Women ready to work APC victory in 2023 ― Oluremi Tinubu

The Senator representing Lagos Central, Oluremi Tinubu, said on Thursday women in the All Progressives Congress (APC) would work for the party’s victory in the 2023 presidential election.

Tinubu stated this when she led the Tinubu-Shettima Presidential Women Council on a courtesy visit to the APC national secretariat in Abuja.

She was accompanied on the trip by the wife of the APC vice- presidential candidate, Nana Shettima.

Tinubu said her team was ready for the commencement of the presidential campaign on September 28.

She said: “We are here to tell you that the Nigerian women, we are ready. I want to reassure the chairman that we are all ready to work and then whenever you need us, we are just a call away. And then we are ready to work and ensure victory for our party come 2023.

“We women are ready. We are all ready to mobilize and very soon, we’ll come out with our programs.

READ ALSO: Remi Tinubu calls Sen Adeyemi ‘wolf in sheep’s clothing’ for tackling Buhari over insecurity

“The Tinubu-Shettima presidential women council, that is what we are called. We are working but we want you to know and to also commend you for the great leadership you’ve given us and also bringing respectability to our great party.”

In her remark, the APC National Chairman, Abdullahi Adamu, thanked the senator and her team for their dedication to the party’s victory.

Adamu said: “All we can say is to appreciate you for the drive, conscientiousness and commitment to the success of this campaign. I want to assure you that what we can do, by way of planning, is to ensure maximum participation in the efforts we will be making as the National Working Committee of the party, to stand with you.”

Join the conversation

Opinions

Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism

Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.

As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.

If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.

Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.

Donate Now