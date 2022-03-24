Work on Second Niger Bridge 91% completed – Fashola

The Minister of Works and Housing, Babatunde Fashola, said on Thursday, work on the 2nd Niger Bridge was 91 percent completed.

Fashola, who stated this during the weekly ministerial briefing at the State House, Abuja, said work on the project was delayed due to the COVID-19 lockdown and ENDSARS protests.

The Federal Government had earlier fixed February this year for the completion of the project.

Fashola listed the 2nd Niger Bridge, Lagos-Ibadan and the Abuja-Kaduna-Zaria highways as the main projects being executed by the ministry through the Presidential Infrastructure Development Fund (PIDF).

READ ALSO: Again, Fashola assures on completion of Second Niger Bridge in 2022

He said: “The Lagos-Ibadan expressway will be delivered this year, subject to how we navigate the pricing issues. Second Niger Bridge also this year, while the main carriageway of Abuja-Kaduna-Zaria-Kano expressway is scheduled for completion by the second quarter of 2023 before the President leaves office at the end of his tenure.”

The minister, however, ruled out the completion of ancillary work on the Abuja- Kano road next year.

He added: “There is ancillary work that cannot be finished next year; the service lanes and truck parks, toll plazas but that will continue because the funding is properly structured and the NSI is trying to mobilize some private capital now into the project.”

Join the conversation

Opinions

Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism

Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.

As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.

If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.

Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.

Donate Now