Workers demand deadline extension as govt insists on Dec 1 for COVID-19 jab

The General, Secretary of the Association of Senior Civil Servants of Nigeria Alade Lawal, has called on the Federal Government to extend the deadline for the compulsory vaccination of civil servants till March next year.

Lawal, made the plea while interacting with journalists on Tuesday.

According to him, the extension was necessary to enable all civil servants to take the jab and avoid a stampede at the vaccination centres.

However, the Technical Lead of the Presidential Steering Committee on COVID-19, Dr Muktar Muhammed, told newsmen that the government has no intentions of extending the deadline.

Recall that the PSC led by the Secretary to the Government of the Federation, Boss Mustapha, in October said that federal workers without proof of COVID-19 vaccination or test results did within 72 hours would be denied access to their offices starting from December 1 (today).

Mustapha disclosed that the directive would be applicable in all locations in Nigeria and missions abroad.

Meanwhile, Lawal explained that the union would make a strong appeal to the Federal Government not to enforce the directive till next year to enable more civil servants to take the jab.

While the ASCSN supported the vaccination mandate being enforced by the Federal Government, he stressed the need to give the people enough time to get vaccinated.

Lawal stated that the letter on the demand would get to the government today (Wednesday).

His words: “We agree that we must vaccinate given the combative nature of the virus. At the same time, they should give us time because of the number of people involved so that they can extend the deadline. That’s our appeal to the government, a strong appeal.

“We would make the appeal through a letter. The letter will get to them latest tomorrow (today) morning. We want them to extend it till the end of March next year.”

He noted that the gap between the first jab and second jab for the Moderna vaccine is about a month or six weeks.

“Peradventure, somebody has not taken as we speak and wants to take by next week, you are talking of next year.”

