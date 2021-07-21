Workers kick against Northern govs’ alleged plan to sell Kaduna Textiles

The National Union of Textile Garment and Tailoring Workers of Nigeria (NUTGTWN) has warned the 19 Northern governors against their alleged plan to sell some assets of the inactive Kaduna Textiles Limited (KTL).

Also, the group called on the Federal Government to be more committed to the revival of the industry by ensuring that every Nigerian patronises locally-made fabrics, and called on President Muhammadu Buhari to lead by example.

The President of NUTGTWN, John Adaji, called for the revival of the Kaduna textile industry and asked the Northern governors to pay the outstanding entitlements, amounting to N687 million, owed laid-off workers.

Speaking in a statement on Tuesday, Adaji noted that the laid-off workers had suffered untold hardship following the non-payment of their entitlements.

He said, “The union’s attention has been drawn to a plan to sell some of the assets of KTL. We shall mobilise our members and take all legal means to stop the sale of the company’s assets without settling the outstanding benefits of the workers in line with the court order since 2005.

“On the occasion of this year’s Eid-el-Kabir, we wish to reiterate our call on the Northern governors to take necessary steps to revive KTL. The union is ever ready to support any effort to resuscitate KTL, including sourcing for investors willing to invest in the company.

“However, in the meantime, the settlement of entitlements of the workers amounting to N687,073,346 should be given urgent priority.

“These workers have suffered untold hardship due to lay off without pay. Urgent settlement of their entitlements, including support to them and their families, will go a long way in reducing their burden and alleviate their increasing destitution, poverty, and desperation.

“KTL is the oldest textile company in Nigeria and, indeed, Africa and the proud legacy of the late Sardauna of Sokoto, Sir Ahmadu Bello.

“Textile industry remains the key driver of sustainable jobs and development for most national economies of developing nations like Nigeria.”

Meanwhile, the group commended the efforts of the Federal Government to revive the cotton, textile, and garment (CTG) sector, as part of the effort of the current administration to diversify the economy and create mass employment.

“The Nigerian CTG sector can transform Nigeria’s rural economy and revive the textile and garment industries by creating mass decent employment, improve internally generated revenue across the three tiers of government, reduce over $4 billion import bill incurred annually on textile and apparel according to the CBN, and help the country safeguard and earn foreign exchange.

“A revived textile industry provides sustainable jobs and living wages as well as necessary revenues for the government to provide the needed infrastructure for development,” Adaji added.

