Workers shut Edo Assembly over agitation for financial autonomy

Members of the Parliamentary Staff Association of Nigeria (PASAN), Edo chapter, on Monday, shut down the state’s House of Assembly complex over agitation for financial autonomy for state legislature

The workers barricaded the gates to the assembly complex and denied the lawmakers access to the facility.

In a chat with journalists, the PASAN Chairman in the state, Umaru Haruna, said the association’s National President, Mr. Mohammed Usman, had directed all chairmen and secretaries to mobilise members for maximum participation in the protest.

He said PASAN had given a two-day ultimatum to governors of the 36 states in the country to implement the autonomy in all the houses of assembly across the country before the commencement of the protest.

He noted that the ultimatum was further extended by one week, which ended on Oct. 27.

Former President Muhammadu Buhari signed the bill on the financial autonomy for state legislature and judiciary into law in 2020.

Haruna said: “The issue of autonomy is a constitutional matter. You know it has been passed by the National Assembly and assented to by the immediate past President, Muhammadu Buhari.

“All we need is for the government to start implementation. But as we speak today, nothing has been done.

“We are not just fighting for PASAN; we are fighting to deepen democracy for Nigerians.”

