News
Workers shut Edo Assembly over agitation for financial autonomy
Members of the Parliamentary Staff Association of Nigeria (PASAN), Edo chapter, on Monday, shut down the state’s House of Assembly complex over agitation for financial autonomy for state legislature
The workers barricaded the gates to the assembly complex and denied the lawmakers access to the facility.
In a chat with journalists, the PASAN Chairman in the state, Umaru Haruna, said the association’s National President, Mr. Mohammed Usman, had directed all chairmen and secretaries to mobilise members for maximum participation in the protest.
He said PASAN had given a two-day ultimatum to governors of the 36 states in the country to implement the autonomy in all the houses of assembly across the country before the commencement of the protest.
He noted that the ultimatum was further extended by one week, which ended on Oct. 27.
Former President Muhammadu Buhari signed the bill on the financial autonomy for state legislature and judiciary into law in 2020.
Haruna said: “The issue of autonomy is a constitutional matter. You know it has been passed by the National Assembly and assented to by the immediate past President, Muhammadu Buhari.
“All we need is for the government to start implementation. But as we speak today, nothing has been done.
“We are not just fighting for PASAN; we are fighting to deepen democracy for Nigerians.”
Join the conversation
Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism
Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.
As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.
If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.
Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.
Investigations
Gaza attacks intensify as 12 Thais, 10 Nepalese killed in Israel
The current violence in Israel has claimed the lives of at least 12 Thai people and 10 Nepalese individuals. Eight...
INVESTIGATION: Poorly executed classroom projects force children out of school in Niger State
Once a vibrant hub of learning for pupils, Kodo Primary School now resonates a stark contrast to its former days...
SPECIAL REPORT: Shell’s inaccurate data raises questions around efforts to control methane emissions in Nigeria
Much worse for the environment than carbon dioxide, despite global efforts to control methane, emissions continue soaring. With over a...
FEATURE…Missing Rig Workers: Tragedy, Injustice and the Depthwize cabal
The serene landscape of Ovhor in Delta State bore witness to a disaster that shook the nation’s conscience. The capsize...
FEATURE… In the shadow of kidnappers: The story of Nigeria’s albatross
For decades, Nigeria has been grappling with a problem that has threatened the safety and stability of its people: kidnapping....