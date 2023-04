Workers trapped as three-storey building collapses in Lagos

A three-storey building collapsed at First Avenue, Banana Island, Ikoyi area of Lagos Wednesday evening.

The Lagos Territorial Coordinator of the National Emergency Management Agency (NEMA), Mr. Ibrahim Farinloye, confirmed the incident to journalists in Lagos.

READ ALSO:Three people rescued from Lagos collapsed building

He said some workers were trapped inside the building which was still under construction.

He added that emergency responders had been mobilised to the scene of the incident.

Join the conversation

Opinions

Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism

Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.

As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.

If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.

Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.

Donate Now