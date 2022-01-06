Working for 6 to 8 hours daily is not a joke, age telling on me – Buhari

President Muhammadu Buhari said on Thursday he was looking forward to May 29, 2023, when his tenure would end.

The President, who stated this in an interview with the Nigerian Television Authority (NTA), said age was telling on him, and desperately in need of a deserved rest after ruling the country for about seven years.

President Buhari turned 79 on December 17, 2021.

The President said he had served Nigeria dutifully and expressed the hope that the citizens would acknowledge the efforts at the end of his tenure next year.

He said: “About my age, I see my colleagues, they are now resting, and I assure you that I look forward to the next 17 months when I too will be less busy.

“The age is telling on me, working now for six, seven to eight hours per day in the office is no joke — there are questions of executive council, memos from as many states as possible to be considered virtually every week. Really, it’s a lot of hard work, but as I have said, I asked for it and I cannot complain.

“I have been a governor, I have been a minister, and I’m in my second term as President. So, I have gone through all the systems, and really, what else can I do for this country? I have given my best.”

