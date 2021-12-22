Works Ministry, NNPC sign N621bn MoU for 21 critical roads (Full list)

The Federal Ministry of Works and Housing and the Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation (NNPC) has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) involving the sum of N621 billion to construct 21 critical roads funded by the NNPC through tax credit.

The critical roads are major routes for the distribution of petroleum products across the country

Minister of Works and Housing, Babatunde Fashola at the signing event on Tuesday in Abuja said the MoU emanates from the Executive Order 7, that ensures compliance to road infrastructure development in the country.

According to Fashola, “This originated from Executive order 7. The order we inherited from the previous administration had an expiration date and it expired. But two things, when we started there were lots of criticism but the goal is to serve Nigeria.

“This is not an order for one person; it is an order for all the Nigerian businesses. We are now seeing the oil sector steeping in footedly with over N600 billion to address 21 roads that cover 1,800 kilometers.

“This is really massive; it is the first big show of confidence by NNPC. And we are even seeing them beginning to show interest in the telecom sector and we hope this will carry on as a strategic expansion of private sector interests in contributing to the development of Nigeria,” he said.

Breakdown of the roads for the tax credit includes the North Central totaling 791kilometres which are the dualization of Ilorin-Jebba-Mokwa/Bokani Junction Road Section I: Ilorin-Jebba In Kwara State, dualization of Ilorin-Jebba-Mokwa/Bokani Junction Road Section II: Jebba-Mokwa-Bokani Junction In Kwara/Niger States and dualization of Suleja-Minna Road in Niger State.

Also in the zone are the dualization of Suleja-Minna Road in Niger State Phase II, Reconstruction of Bida-Lambata Road in Niger State, Agaie – Katcha – Baro Road, Emergency Repairs of failed section of Mokwa – Makera – Tegina – Kaduna State Border in Niger State, Minna – Zungeru – Tegina road and Bida – Minna Road.

In the South-South, three roads totaling 81.90 kilometres which are under the scheme include rehabilitation of Odukpani-Itu-Ikot Ekpene Road in Cross River State Section I: Odukpani-Itu Bridge Head in Cross River/Akwa Ibom States, dualization of outstanding portion of Odukpani-ltu-lkot Ekpene, and dualization of Oku-Iboku Power Plant Section of the Odukpani-Itu-Ikot-Ekpene Road in Cross River/Akwa Ibom States.

The roads chosen in the South East, aggregating to122 kilometres, include rehabilitation of Umuahia (Ikwuano)-Ikot Ekpene Road: Umuahia-Umudike in Abia State and the dualization of Aba-Ikot Ekpene Road in Abia/Akwa Ibom States.

In the North East, roads involved total 117 kilometres. They include rehabilitation of Cham-Numan Section of Gombe-Yola Road in Adamawa State, construction of Bali – Serti Road in Taraba State and rehabilitation of Gombe – Biu Road in Gombe/Borno State while in the North West the roads chosen, which aggregate to 283.5kilometres, include Rehabilitation of Outstanding Sections of Gada – Zaima – Zuru – Gamji Road Phase II in Kebbi State and Rehabilitation of Zaria-Funtua-Gusau-Sokoto-Birnin Kebbi.

In the South West, roads chosen are rehabilitation and expansion of Lagos-NigeriaBadagry Expressway (Agbara Border) in Lagos State and the dualization of Ibadan – Ilorin Road (Route A2) Section II in Oyo State (Oyo – Ogbomosho) which aggregate to 114.00 kilometres.

