Works Ministry spends N18m each to drill boreholes in Kebbi communities

The Federal Ministry of Works and Housing has spent over N125.7 million to drill eight boreholes in eight communities in Kebbi State.

The costs of the contracts, which appeared to be inflated saw the ministry spending between N18.213 and N11.611 million on a single borehole.

The Works and Housing Ministry in an FOI response signed by Mr. Ode Martins, the Director Planning Research and Strategy, obtained by MAWA Foundation, claims to have paid N18,213,000.00 to construct a single borehole at the Goru Fulani Settlement located at the Benin Kebbi Local Government of Kebbi State.

The ministry in a meeting held on November 30, 2020, attended by Mr. Ernest Umakhihe, the Permanent Secretary and other Directors, endorsed Messrs. Alliance Trading Company Limited, to undertake the construction and hence awarded one of the contract to her.

Mr. Wilfred Ezekama, who owns a hydrology firm, speaking to the Foundation, said drilling a borehole in Kebbi does not cost beyond N7 million.

He, however, added that the amount should cover drilling and casing, installation of a solar-powered submersible pump, steel tower for the tanks, tanks, pipes, joints, and suckers, installation, and labour.

It is not however clear, the factors considered by the Ministry of Works and Housing in arriving at the contract price.

Meanwhile, the projects were undertaken under the 2020 Zonal Intervention Projects provided in the 2020 Amended Appropriation Act.

Other projects carried out were the drilling of deep borehole and overhead tanks in Gulumbe, Birnin Kabbi Local Government Area, Kebbi Central Senatorial District, of the state, which was done by Messrs Puranova Nigeria Ltd at the cost of N17,999,000.

Also, the drilling of deep boreholes and overhead tanks in Tilli and Raha Villages, Bunza Local Government Area, Kebbi Central Senatorial District, done by Messrs Iramak Nigeria Ltd at the cost of N18,111,111.

A similar project was carried out in Aliero Local Government Area in the same Senatorial District by Messrs Abmusta Construction Limited at the cost of N17,992,000.

The project carried out in Agwada and Jandutsi Villages, in the Jega Local Government Area, of the same Senatorial District was done by Messrs Adza Procurement Ltd at the cost of N18,430,222.

A similar project carried out at Andarai, Maiyama Local Government Area, of the same Senatonal District was done by Messrs Puranova Nigeria Limited at the cost of N11,666,666.

Other borehole projects carried out in other Local Government Areas cost N11,711,000 and N11,611,000 respectively.

