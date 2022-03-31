Business
World Bank bans Nigeria’s tech firm, MD from its contracts over bribery
Isah Kantigi and his company, SoftTech IT Solutions and Services Ltd., will not be able to get contracts from the World Bank agains over alleged corrupt practices.
Kantigi whose company was involved in the National Social Safety Nets Project was sanctioned for 60 months while his firm was sanctioned for 50 months.
This was contained in a statement titled ‘World Bank Group debars SoftTech IT Solutions and Services Ltd. and its managing director, which was published on the bank’s website on Wednesday.
The statement read in part, “The World Bank Group today announced the 50-month debarment of SoftTech IT Solutions and Services Ltd., an information technology solutions company based in Nigeria, and the 60-month debarment of its managing director, in connection with corrupt practices as part of the National Social Safety Nets Project in Nigeria.
“The debarments make SoftTech and Mr Isah Kantigi, a Nigerian national, ineligible to participate in projects and operations financed by the World Bank Group.”
The World Bank said the firm and the managing director were sanctioned for improper payments made to certain project officials.
