World Bank blacklists 18 Nigerian companies, individuals

The World Bank Group has debarred 18 Nigerian companies and individuals for engaging in corrupt and collusive practices in its 2021 fiscal year.

In a new annual report titled ‘World Bank Group Sanctions System FY21’, the bank said the individuals and companies were sanctioned different sentences according to their offences.

According to the world lender, the companies and individuals were blacklisted by the World Bank Sanctions Board, World Bank Chief Suspension and Debarment Officer, and the African Development Bank (AfDB).

The report stated that Elie Abou Ghazaleh and Fadi Abou Ghazaleh, alongside their firm, Abou Ghazaleh Contracting Nigeria Limited, were debarred for six months for collusive practices.

It added that a Nigerian firm, Swansea Tools Resources, was also debarred for fraudulent practices for two years and 10 months, while Juckon Construction and Allied Services Nigeria Limited, was debarred for corrupt practices for three years.

According to the report, another Nigerian, Okafor Glory, was debarred for fraudulent practices for four years, while the firm involved, Unique Concept Enterprises, was debarred for five years for the same reason.

Also, the report noted that another Nigerian firm, Asbeco Nigeria Limited, was debarred for five years for corrupt practices, while another firm, A.G. Vision Construction Nigeria Limited was debarred for fraudulent practices and collusive practices for four years and six months.

The World Bank stated that some firms were debarred by other multilateral organisations under cross-debarment, which makes them debarred by the World Bank.

The Bank noted that Sangtech International Services Limited, Sangar & Associates (Nigeria) Limited, Mashad Integrated And Investment Co Limited, and Medniza Global Merchants Limited were debarred by the AfDB for two years under cross-debarment recognised by the World Bank.

ALG Global Concept Nigeria Limited, Abuharaira Labaran Gero, Qualitrends Global Solutions Nigeria Limited, and Maxicare Company Nigeria Limited were debarred by the AfDB for three years under cross-debarment recognised by the World Bank.

