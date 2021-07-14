World Bank commends Gov Bello over refund of $4.63m project funds

The World Bank on Wednesday commended the Kogi State Governor, Yahaya Bello, for refunding $4.63 million surplus funds under the Nigeria Erosion and Watershed Management Project (NEWMAP).

In a letter of commendation signed by its Regional Director, Shubham Chaudhuri, the World Bank described the governor’s gesture as a sign of good leadership.

The bank noted that the action would enable it to extend the projects to other states facing funding problems.

The statement read: “I am writing to convey my sincere appreciation for the transfer to Plateau State of the surplus project funds, amounting to $4.63 million that was available in the state’s NEWMAP Designated Account.

“This action was made possible by your Excellency’s leadership, and its timeliness helped the Bank’s decision to extend the closing date of the project from June 30, 2021, to June 30, 2022.

“The returned surplus funds will ensure that other states facing a deficit of funds are able to complete their civil works, while Kogi State focuses on completing its approved ongoing works.



“We look forward to your continued leadership in following up on the progress and completion of such works.

“We trust the project can be brought to an orderly closure in your state while achieving its intended objective and contributing to transforming lives and alleviating poverty.

“We also take this opportunity to request that you kindly also expedite the issuance of a required Letter of Comfort.”

