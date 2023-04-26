World Bank report lists how Nigeria, others can use ‘Japa’ syndrome for development

A report, released by the World Bank on Tuesday, has shown that the increasing wave of Nigerians leaving the country, popularly called ‘Japa’ syndrome, could afterall be a blessing, as the bank called on Nigeria and other Origin Countries to adopt measures that will enhance its economic benefits.

The World Bank, in a report titled, “World Development Report 2023: Migrants, Refugees, and Societies”, said that Nigeria and other ‘Origin Countries’ should make labour migration an explicit part of their development strategy.

“Origin countries should actively manage migration for development.

“They should make labour migration an explicit part of their development strategy,” the bank said in the report.

On the measures that will help Nigeria and ‘Origin Countries’ enhance economic benefits of migration, the World Bank said: “They should lower remittance costs, facilitate knowledge transfers from their diaspora, build skills in high demand globally, mitigate the adverse effects of “brain drain,” protect their nationals while abroad, and support them upon return.

“Destination countries should encourage migration where the skills migrants bring are in high demand, facilitate their inclusion, and address social impacts that raise concerns among their citizens.

“They should let refugees move, get jobs, and access national services wherever they are available.

“International cooperation is essential to make migration a strong force for development.

“Bilateral cooperation can strengthen the match of migrants’ skills with the needs of destination societies.”

The World Bank report also emphasised the importance and the urgent need to manage migration better.

“The goal of policymakers should be to strengthen the match of migrants’ skills with the demand in destination societies, while protecting refugees and reducing the need for distressed movements.

“The report provides a framework for policymakers on how to do this,” the report said.

