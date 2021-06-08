World Bank revises Nigeria’s 2021 growth projection to 1.8% | Ripples Nigeria

Business
World Bank revises Nigeria’s 2021 growth projection to 1.8%
The World Bank on Tuesday raised Nigeria’s economic growth projection for 2021 to 1.8 percent, up from the previous 1.1 percent projection.
The Bretton Wood institution also expects Nigeria economy to expand further to 2.1 percent in 2022 and 2.4 percent in 2024.
The bank stated this in its June 2021 Global Economic Prospects report titled: “Global Recovery Strong but Uneven as Many Developing Countries Struggle with the Pandemic’s Lasting Effects.”
However, the report warned that output in Nigeria would rebound to 2019 levels until the end of 2022.
In its January 2021 report, the World Bank had projected a 1.1 percent growth rate for the country in 2021 and 1.8 percent in 2022 after the COVID-19-induced recession of 2020.
The report stressed that the updated prediction was based on the expectation that oil prices would continue to climb, structural changes in the oil industry would be implemented gradually, and a market-based flexible exchange rate management.
READ ALSO: World Bank targets $150bn investment in Africa
It read: “The expected pickup is also predicated on continued vaccinations in the second half of this year and a gradual relaxation of COVID-related restrictions that will allow activity to improve.”
Globally, World Bank projected a 5.6 percent growth in 2021 — fastest post-recession pace in 80 years — mainly on strong rebounds from a few major economies.
In Sub-Saharan Africa, economic activity is projected to rise by 2.8 percent in 2021 and 3.3 percent in 2022 as countries continue to struggle with the COVID-19 pandemic and its aftermath.
“While there are welcome signs of global recovery, the pandemic continues to inflict poverty and inequality on people in developing countries around the world,” David Malpass, World Bank Group President, said.
“Globally coordinated efforts are essential to accelerate vaccine distribution and debt relief, particularly for low-income countries. As the health crisis eases, policymakers will need to address the pandemic’s lasting effects and take steps to spur green, resilient, and inclusive growth while safeguarding macroeconomic stability.”
Join the conversation
Investigations
INVESTIGATION… Ten years after, communities count losses as AfDB, Cross River govt abandon road project
Ten years after the Cross River State government and African Development Bank (AFDB) jointly awarded the Yahe-Wanokom-Wanikade-Benue border road for...
INVESTIGATION….N.3bn down the drain: Why water projects for Enugu communities don’t work
In this concluding part, ARINZE CHIJIOKE talks about some of the projects that are serving the people and how various WASH programmes have failed to tackle...
INVESTIGATION…PARKVIEW ESTATE: Exclusive images of how billionaire property developer incurred Lagos govt‘s anger
Many have seen the demolished building, but not many know the circumstances that led to the teardown of the about...
INVESTIGATION… N.3bn down the drain, as Enugu communities suffer from dry taps
In November 2020, three organizations and the Enugu State government celebrated the completion of N300 million worth of projects that were expected...
INVESTIGATION… How herdsmen crisis compounds woes of already deprived Ogun communities
Earlier in January, the Nigerian media space was awash with reports of violence between herders and farmers across the country....