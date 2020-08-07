World Bank sanctions 36 Nigerian firms, individuals over infraction of rules (Full List)

The World Bank has declared 36 companies and individuals ineligible to to be awarded any World Bank financed contract for a period of time for going against some of its rules.
The World Bank disclosed this in a publication on its website, adding that the companies and individuals were sanctioned under the Bank’s fraud and corruption policy as set forth in the Procurement Guidelines and the Consultant Guidelines (for projects before July 1, 2016); or through the World Bank Procurement Regulations for Investment Project Financing Borrowers (for projects after July 1, 2016).
The bank further disclosed that the sanction was imposed as the result of an administrative process conducted by the Bank that permitted the accused firms and individuals to respond to the allegations adding that the process was conducted in accordance with the Sanctions Committee Procedures adopted on August 2, 2001 and cross-debarment in accordance with the Agreement for Mutual Enforcement of Debarment Decisions dated 9 April 2010 and was made effective by the World Bank, Asian Development Bank, European Bank for Reconstruction and Development, Inter-American Development Bank, and African Development Bank.
Consequently, the debarred companies and organisations will not also be eligible to awarded contracts by any of the multilateral financial organisations, including the African Development Bank (AfDB).
A number of the companies listed as being sanctioned in Nigeria were as a result of Cross debarment, haven earlier been sanctioned by the AfDB.
See the full list of the companies and individuals below:
SWANSEA TOOLS RESOURCES
SIEYUAN ELECTRIC (NIGERIA) FZE
SIEYUAN ELECTRIC (NIGERIA) CO., LTD.
CHINA ZHONGHAO NIGERIA LIMITED
PURIHOLI NIGERIA
MR. MAYOR EJIRO
BEULAH UNIVERSAL LINK RESOURCES LIMITED
MR. UGOCHUKWU EZEH
KENOSTER (NIGERIA) LIMITED
LUTOYILEX CONSTRUCT LIMITED
MR. BAMIDELE OBINIYI
OCEANIC CONSTRUCTION & ENGINEERING NIGERIA LTD
MR. ROBINSON EKENEDILICHUKWU OJOKO
CNE ENVIRONMENTAL & WASTE SERVICES LTD.
ROJOKE CNE SERVICES LTD.
EMMAJOKO NIG ENTERPRISES
MR. HENRY CHINEDU OJOKO
MR. BENSON OJOKO
MR. EFE MICHAEL UDUMEBRAYE
EFEMAZ CONSTRUCTION AND GE. SERVICES LIMITED
MR. VICTOR DIKE
QUICK PROJECTS LIMITED
MARABEF GLOBAL LIMITED
MR. PATRICK ALOZIE ONWUKA
MR. IYKE AMBROSE
BEST SCAN SOLUTIONS LIMITED
D.A. CONSTRUCTION LIMITED
SNC-LAVALIN INTERNATIONAL (NIGERIA) LIMITED
CONTRANSIMEX NIGERIA LIMITED
SEGO VENTURES NIGERIA LIMITED
KARITEX LIMITED
GURPREET SINGH MALIK
KAMAL SHARDA
SHARDA IMPEX (U.K.) LTD.
SHEREENA AGRICULTURE LTD
VIKRAM DEEPAK GURSAHANEY