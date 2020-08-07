World Bank sanctions 36 Nigerian firms, individuals over infraction of rules (Full List)

The World Bank has declared 36 companies and individuals ineligible to to be awarded any World Bank financed contract for a period of time for going against some of its rules.

The World Bank disclosed this in a publication on its website, adding that the companies and individuals were sanctioned under the Bank’s fraud and corruption policy as set forth in the Procurement Guidelines and the Consultant Guidelines (for projects before July 1, 2016); or through the World Bank Procurement Regulations for Investment Project Financing Borrowers (for projects after July 1, 2016).

The bank further disclosed that the sanction was imposed as the result of an administrative process conducted by the Bank that permitted the accused firms and individuals to respond to the allegations adding that the process was conducted in accordance with the Sanctions Committee Procedures adopted on August 2, 2001 and cross-debarment in accordance with the Agreement for Mutual Enforcement of Debarment Decisions dated 9 April 2010 and was made effective by the World Bank, Asian Development Bank, European Bank for Reconstruction and Development, Inter-American Development Bank, and African Development Bank.

Consequently, the debarred companies and organisations will not also be eligible to awarded contracts by any of the multilateral financial organisations, including the African Development Bank (AfDB).

A number of the companies listed as being sanctioned in Nigeria were as a result of Cross debarment, haven earlier been sanctioned by the AfDB.

See the full list of the companies and individuals below:

SWANSEA TOOLS RESOURCES

SIEYUAN ELECTRIC (NIGERIA) FZE

SIEYUAN ELECTRIC (NIGERIA) CO., LTD.

CHINA ZHONGHAO NIGERIA LIMITED

PURIHOLI NIGERIA

MR. MAYOR EJIRO

BEULAH UNIVERSAL LINK RESOURCES LIMITED

MR. UGOCHUKWU EZEH

KENOSTER (NIGERIA) LIMITED

LUTOYILEX CONSTRUCT LIMITED

MR. BAMIDELE OBINIYI

OCEANIC CONSTRUCTION & ENGINEERING NIGERIA LTD

MR. ROBINSON EKENEDILICHUKWU OJOKO

CNE ENVIRONMENTAL & WASTE SERVICES LTD.

ROJOKE CNE SERVICES LTD.

EMMAJOKO NIG ENTERPRISES

MR. HENRY CHINEDU OJOKO

MR. BENSON OJOKO

MR. EFE MICHAEL UDUMEBRAYE

EFEMAZ CONSTRUCTION AND GE. SERVICES LIMITED

MR. VICTOR DIKE

QUICK PROJECTS LIMITED

MARABEF GLOBAL LIMITED

MR. PATRICK ALOZIE ONWUKA

MR. IYKE AMBROSE

BEST SCAN SOLUTIONS LIMITED

D.A. CONSTRUCTION LIMITED

SNC-LAVALIN INTERNATIONAL (NIGERIA) LIMITED

CONTRANSIMEX NIGERIA LIMITED

SEGO VENTURES NIGERIA LIMITED

KARITEX LIMITED

GURPREET SINGH MALIK

KAMAL SHARDA

SHARDA IMPEX (U.K.) LTD.

SHEREENA AGRICULTURE LTD

VIKRAM DEEPAK GURSAHANEY

Join the conversation

Opinions