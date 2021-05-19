World Bank targets $150bn investment in Africa | Ripples Nigeria

Business
World Bank targets $150bn investment in Africa
Over the next five years, the World Bank Group has revealed plans to invest and mobilize $150 billion to support Africa’s growth.
However, a large portion of the fund will be through grants and long-term, zero-interest-rate loans from the International Development Association (IDA) of which Nigeria is eligible.
This was disclosed by World Bank Group’s president, David Malpass at the Summit on Financing African Economies.
The remark which was made on Tuesday, and posted on the world Bank website, however, noted that debt sustainability, and transparency will be vital in attracting new financing and investment.
“Africa is full of investment opportunities that can attract private enterprises and investors from around the world. This is why World Bank Group is using all possible resources, financing tools, and dedicated staff across the continent to improve African lives and business prospects,” he said.
READ ALSO: Investors lose N148bn as bearish situation persists in Nigeria’s stock market
Malpass also highlighted some initiatives he discussed with French President Emmanuel Macron to include, closing the infrastructure gap and improving access to low-carbon electricity.
“Second, IFC has doubled our trade finance. To continue this effort, we’re announcing that IFC and MIGA are about to launch a joint trade finance initiative in selected African countries.
Third, we’re working to expand alternative small-business finance. And fourth, to support agribusiness activities, we’re proposing a 3-year pilot for a user-friendly blended finance facility, “he added.
Join the conversation
Investigations
INVESTIGATION….N.3bn down the drain: Why water projects for Enugu communities don’t work
In this concluding part, ARINZE CHIJIOKE talks about some of the projects that are serving the people and how various WASH programmes have failed to tackle...
INVESTIGATION…PARKVIEW ESTATE: Exclusive images of how billionaire property developer incurred Lagos govt‘s anger
Many have seen the demolished building, but not many know the circumstances that led to the teardown of the about...
INVESTIGATION… N.3bn down the drain, as Enugu communities suffer from dry taps
In November 2020, three organizations and the Enugu State government celebrated the completion of N300 million worth of projects that were expected...
INVESTIGATION… How herdsmen crisis compounds woes of already deprived Ogun communities
Earlier in January, the Nigerian media space was awash with reports of violence between herders and farmers across the country....
Investigation… Inside Enugu markets where traders are choked by multiple taxes
In recent times, the world economy has developed tremendously and this is partly linked with activities of petty traders who...
Sports
Chelsea legend Lampard inducted into Premier League Hall of Fame
Former Chelsea midfielder, Frank Lampard is the latest ex-player to be inducted into the English Premier League Hall of Fame....
Super Eagles to face Mexico in July after playing Cameroon in June
The Super Eagles of Nigeria now have two big international friendlies lined up in preparations for their participation in the...
Iheanacho sets goal record but Leicester’s top-four bid hit by loss to Chelsea
Kelechi Iheanacho scored for Leicester City in their 2-1 defeat to Chelsea in a Premier League clash at Stamford Bridge...
Brighton come from behind to stun 10-man Man City in five-goal thriller
Brighton pulled off an incredible comeback victory over champions Manchester City in their Premier League clash on Tuesday. Trailing 2-0...
Cavani wondergoal not enough as late Fulham equaliser denies Man Utd
An early goal by Edinson Cavani was not enough to secure a win for Manchester United in the penultimate round...
Latest Tech News
Kenya’s Mazi Mobility launches flagship electric motorcycle fleet. 2 other things and a trivia
This line-up of stories will help you discover the latest happenings around the tech world, today. 1. Kenya’s Mazi Mobility...
Nigeria’s BFREE closes $800k seed round from VC. 2 other things and a trivia
This line-up of stories will help you discover the latest happenings around the tech world, today. 1. Nigeria’s BFREE closes...
AlphaCode awards R2-m to support Fintech startups. 2 other things and a trivia
This line-up of stories will help you discover the latest happenings around the tech world, today. 1. AlphaCode awards R2-million...
TechNigeria: A weekly digest of what went down in Nigeria’s tech space
Today, let’s do a quick one on: • Afrinurse launch • Cyber crime via messaging apps • CDcare launch •...
Nigeria’s CDcare launches zero-interest, pay-later platform. 2 other things and a trivia
This line-up of stories will help you discover the latest happenings around the tech world, today. 1. Nigeria’s CDcare launches...
Nigeria’s ClassNG launches as open marketplace for education. 2 other things and a trivia
This line-up of stories will help you discover the latest happenings around the tech world, today. 1. Nigeria’s ClassesNG launches...