World Bank to construct 159 schools, renovate 69 in Kaduna | Ripples Nigeria

The World Bank, Adolescent Girls Initiative and Empowerment, will construct 90 junior secondary schools, 69 senior secondary schools and renovate 69 others in Kaduna to foster the girl child education.

AGILE Project Coordinator in the state, Habibu Alhassan, said on Wednesday adding that the five-year project was designed to ensure that the girl child, aged 10 to 20 years, was enrolled and supported to complete secondary school education.

Mr. Alhassan said “We are still at the preparatory stage. We have just finished going round the three senatorial zones of the state to get the buy-in of critical stakeholders and domesticate the National School-Based Management Committees Manual.

“One of the conditions was the state government’s commitment to recruit teachers that will teach in the newly constructed schools.”

Mr. Alhassan added, “You may be aware that the state government is currently concluding recruitment exercise of 7,600 qualified secondary school teachers, more than the about 2,000 teachers required by the AGILE project.

“The state government has also committed to paying any compensation that may arise due to the expansion of school spaces and has also provided office space for the project implementation unit.

“Governor Nasir el-Rufa’i has also allocated N47 million in the 2021 Budget to ensure the smooth take-off of the project.”

