News
WORLD CUP: Buhari may affect Morocco with ‘Negative Human Spirit’ by congratulating them —Omokri
Political critic and avid supporter of the Peoples Democratic Party, Reno Omokri, has slammed President Muhammadu Buhari for congratulating Morroco over their achievement in the ongoing World Cup in Qatar.
Omokri made this assertion via a tweet on Wednesday, noting that the Moroccans might be infected with a “negative human spirit” due to Buhari’s message.
The Atlas Lions are scheduled later today to play the French National Team for a place in the finals against Argentina.
In his tweet, Omokri said, “I feel for Morocco. There is something called a negative human spirit. Often, those who harbour it are not conscious of it. Buhari had no business congratulating Morocco. I really pray that he hasn’t infected them with his NHS. Buhari has the Midas Touch in reverse!”
In a congratulatory message issued by his spokesperson, Malam Garba Shehu on Monday in Abuja, Buhari lauded the Atlas Lions for becoming the fourth team from an African country to ever qualify for the World Cup quarterfinals.
The President noted that Morocco had made the entire continent proud with their grit and dexterity, giving hope that an African team can indeed win, and should win the ongoing global championship in Qatar.
“Morocco has made the entire continent proud with their dexterity, reviving hope that an African team can indeed win, and should win the ongoing global championship in Qatar,” President Buhari hailed.
Join the conversation
Investigations
