WORLD CUP: Buhari may affect Morocco with ‘Negative Human Spirit’ by congratulating them —Omokri

Political critic and avid supporter of the Peoples Democratic Party, Reno Omokri, has slammed President Muhammadu Buhari for congratulating Morroco over their achievement in the ongoing World Cup in Qatar.

Omokri made this assertion via a tweet on Wednesday, noting that the Moroccans might be infected with a “negative human spirit” due to Buhari’s message.

The Atlas Lions are scheduled later today to play the French National Team for a place in the finals against Argentina.

In his tweet, Omokri said, “I feel for Morocco. There is something called a negative human spirit. Often, those who harbour it are not conscious of it. Buhari had no business congratulating Morocco. I really pray that he hasn’t infected them with his NHS. Buhari has the Midas Touch in reverse!”

Read also:Omokri tackles Peter Obi again over 2023 manifesto

In a congratulatory message issued by his spokesperson, Malam Garba Shehu on Monday in Abuja, Buhari lauded the Atlas Lions for becoming the fourth team from an African country to ever qualify for the World Cup quarterfinals.

The President noted that Morocco had made the entire continent proud with their grit and dexterity, giving hope that an African team can indeed win, and should win the ongoing global championship in Qatar.

“Morocco has made the entire continent proud with their dexterity, reviving hope that an African team can indeed win, and should win the ongoing global championship in Qatar,” President Buhari hailed.

I feel for Morocco. There is something called a negative human spirit. Often, those who harbour it are not conscious of it. Buhari had no business congratulating Morocco. I really pray that he hasn’t infected them with his NHS. Buhari has the Midas Touch in reverse!#TableShaker — Reno Omokri (@renoomokri) December 14, 2022

Join the conversation

Opinions

Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism

Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.

As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.

If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.

Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.

Donate Now