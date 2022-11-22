Sports
World Cup: Giroud, Mbappe help France begin title defence in style
Olivier Giroud scored a brace as France began their World Cup title defence with a big victory over Australia on Tuesday night.
France, winner of the 2018 edition in Russia, started their campaign in Qatar with an incredible fightback that sealed a 4-1 win for the champions.
Kylian Mbappe was also on target for the French as well as Adrien Rabiot who started the comeback after Craig Goodwin had opened the scoring for the Australians.
Read Also: Lewandowski misses penalty as Poland, Mexico play goalless in Qatar
Giroud’s double means he equalled Thierry Henry’s all-time scoring record for France as he netted his 51st goal for his country.
With the win, France have a two-point lead at the top of Group D ahead of Tunisia and Denmark who drew goalless earlier on Tuesday.
France will continue their title defence at the weekend when they face Denmark on match day two.
