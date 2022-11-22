World Cup: Giroud, Mbappe help France begin title defence in style

Olivier Giroud scored a brace as France began their World Cup title defence with a big victory over Australia on Tuesday night.

France, winner of the 2018 edition in Russia, started their campaign in Qatar with an incredible fightback that sealed a 4-1 win for the champions.

Kylian Mbappe was also on target for the French as well as Adrien Rabiot who started the comeback after Craig Goodwin had opened the scoring for the Australians.

Read Also: Lewandowski misses penalty as Poland, Mexico play goalless in Qatar

Giroud’s double means he equalled Thierry Henry’s all-time scoring record for France as he netted his 51st goal for his country.

With the win, France have a two-point lead at the top of Group D ahead of Tunisia and Denmark who drew goalless earlier on Tuesday.

France will continue their title defence at the weekend when they face Denmark on match day two.

Join the conversation

Opinions

Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism

Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.

As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.

If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.

Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.

Donate Now