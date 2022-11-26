World Cup: Messi helps Argentina beat Mexico, Lewandowski nets dream goal

Lionel Messi scored in Argentina’s 2-0 victory over Mexico in their second game of the 2022 FIFA World Cup holding in Qatar.

The star forward opened the scoring on 64 minutes before Enzo Fernández sealed the win for the Argentines who needed the crucial win.

Having started their campaign with a 2-1 defeat to Saudi Arabia, Argentina were in the verge of crashing out but successfully bounced back with the win.

Earlier in the day, Robert Lewandowski scored for Poland in their 2-0 win over Saudi Arabia in the other group C matchday two clash.

The goal was Lewandowski’s first-ever World Cup goal, and the win boosted Poland’s chances of reaching the last 16 for the first time since 1986.

With Group C wide open, Argentina and Poland will battle in the final group game, while Saudi Arabia will face Mexico.

In Group D, Kylian Mbappe scored a double to help France beat Denmark 2-1 while Australia defeated Tunisia 1-0.

