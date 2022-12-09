World Cup: Messi helps Argentina beat Netherlands on penalties to set up Croatia semifinal

Lionel Messi scores a goal and assisted another and went on to help Argentina defeat Netherlands on penalties in a thrilling 2022 FIFA World Cup quarterfinal contest on Friday night.

Messi laid a fine pass to Nahuel Molina leading to the opening goal in the 35th minute of the game before the Paris Saint-Germain star doubled the lead on 73 minutes from the spot.

The Netherlands continued to push for a goal and was successful after 80 minutes when Wout Weghorst converted a header to half the deficit.

With 10 minutes added in extra-time, the Europeans leveled up through another goal by Weghorst, forcing the game to go into extra time, and unto penalties thereafter.

Goalkeeper Emiliano Martinez was the hero of the night as he saved two penalties to see Argentina win 4-3 in the shootout. Messi took the first spot-kick for his side and scored.

Argentina, who could not reach this stage of the competition in the last edition in Russia, have now advanced to the last four where they battle Croatia for a place in the final.

